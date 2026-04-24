China rejects US accusations over Taiwan travel disruption

China has dismissed criticism from the United States, rejecting claims that it pressured African nations to block a planned trip by Taiwan’s president, Lai Ching-te, and insisting its actions were legitimate.

Speaking on Thursday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun described Washington’s remarks as “groundless accusations.”

He said the United States had “irresponsibly criticized” China’s efforts to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, calling the claims a distortion of facts.

China maintains that Taiwan is part of its territory and strongly opposes any official engagement between the island and other countries.

Us voices concern

The dispute follows comments from the US State Department, which said it was “troubled” by reports that several countries had revoked overflight clearances for Taiwan’s president.

Washington suggested the decisions were influenced by Beijing and accused it of conducting an “intimidation campaign” against Taiwan and its international partners.

Although the US does not formally recognize Taiwan, it remains the island’s main security backer.

African overflight permits revoked

Taiwan said earlier this week that Lai Ching-te had postponed a planned visit to Eswatini after Seychelles, Mauritius and Madagascar unexpectedly canceled overflight permits.

Eswatini is Taiwan’s only diplomatic ally in Africa, making the visit symbolically significant.

Claims of pressure and coercion

Taipei officials allege Beijing played a direct role in the cancellations.

Pan Men-an said China applied “significant pressure,” including economic coercion, to influence the decisions.

China, however, praised the African nations involved, saying they upheld the “one-China principle” and acted in line with international norms.

Wider diplomatic tensions

The episode underscores ongoing geopolitical tensions surrounding Taiwan’s international status.

US President Donald Trump is expected to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping next month, with Taiwan likely to feature prominently in discussions.

Lai’s last overseas trip took place in November 2024, when he visited Pacific allies and stopped in Guam.

Reports previously suggested he was denied transit through New York, though Taiwan’s foreign ministry denied those claims.