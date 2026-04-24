Nigeria sets up court martial over alleged 2025 coup plot

Nigeria has inaugurated a military court to try officers accused of involvement in a failed coup attempt, the country's military confirmed on Friday.

The move marks a significant step in the government’s response to a plot that authorities say could have ended decades of democratic rule.

The Nigerian military said the inauguration of the court martial is underway, with justices expected to be sworn in shortly.

A Defence Headquarters spokesperson, Major General Samaila Uba, described the process as a formal setup culminating in the swearing-in of the panel.

Proceedings are being conducted behind closed doors.

State media reported that more than 30 accused officers were transported to a military facility in Abuja on Friday morning.

The identities of those facing trial have not yet been disclosed.

From denial to confirmation

Authorities initially denied any knowledge of a coup attempt late last year.

However, in January, the military announced it had thwarted a plot to overthrow the government and would prosecute those involved.

If successful, the coup would have ended a 25-year stretch of democratic governance in Africa’s most populous nation.

Separate civilian trial

In a related case, six civilians appeared before the Federal High Court earlier this week, pleading not guilty to charges linked to the alleged conspiracy.

Among them is retired major general Mohammed Ibrahim Gana.

Prosecutors allege the group conspired to wage war against the state and intimidate the president, Bola Tinubu.

They are also accused of failing to alert authorities about plans by Colonel Mohammed Alhassan Ma'aji, identified in local media as the plot’s mastermind.

A country with a coup history

Nigeria has a long history of military takeovers, having spent much of the post-independence period under army rule after gaining independence from United Kingdom in 1960.

Civilian governance was restored in 1999 and has continued since.

Following the initial denial of the coup plot, President Tinubu moved to reshuffle the country’s top military leadership, a decision widely seen as part of efforts to stabilise the armed forces.