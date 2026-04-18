Kemi Seba arrested in South Africa as Benin seeks extradition over coup allegations

Pan-African activist Kemi Seba has been arrested in South Africa, where authorities say an extradition process is now underway.

Known for his strong anti-Western rhetoric and large social media following, Seba is wanted by Benin over alleged support for a failed coup attempt in December.

Police say he was detained in Pretoria alongside one of his sons and a facilitator, accused of attempting to illegally cross into Zimbabwe via the Limpopo River, reportedly with plans to continue on to Europe. He remains in custody, with a court appearance scheduled for April 20.

Seba, whose real name is Stellio Gilles Robert Capo Chichi, faces charges in Benin including inciting rebellion and threatening state security.

A vocal critic of France and African governments aligned with Paris, he leads the NGO “Urgences panafricanistes” and has publicly supported military regimes in the Sahel.

Authorities in Benin say they are preparing to secure his transfer, though sources suggest Seba would prefer to be sent to Niger instead.

His lawyer, Juan Branco, has denounced the case, calling it politically motivated.

Seba has long opposed President Patrice Talon and previously praised what he called a “day of liberation” during the failed coup attempt.

The case adds to growing concerns over political repression and regional tensions in West Africa.