Malema criticises Ghana’s evacuation of citizens from South Africa

South African opposition politician Julius Malema has criticised Ghana’s decision to evacuate some of its citizens from South Africa following growing fears over xenophobic violence.

Speaking to the media, Malema questioned the timing of the evacuation, saying Ghana’s response risked escalating tensions and creating negative perceptions about South Africans.

“The Ghana response was not necessary at that moment,” he said. “It creates a perception that we are all like that.”

Malema said Ghana should have allowed South African authorities more time to deal with the situation internally through dialogue and law enforcement.

“We don’t think Ghana responded in a manner that really enforces dialogue and diplomatic engagement,” he added. “It actually creates a very bad, extreme situation.”

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also said legally documented Ghanaian migrants who feel unsafe should be able to seek protection from the police and other security agencies without fear.

His comments come after hundreds of Ghanaians began leaving South Africa amid concerns over anti-immigrant protests and reports of attacks on foreign nationals.

On 27 May, about 300 Ghanaian nationals gathered at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport to board one of the first flights back to Accra as part of what officials described as a voluntary repatriation process.

The group included women and children.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, said 826 Ghanaians had registered to return home.

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said additional evacuation flights are expected next week.

The departures follow protests organised by the group March and March in parts of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

The group has called for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa by the end of June.

Some Ghanaian nationals have reported violent attacks and intimidation during the protests, according to local media reports.

South Africa has experienced repeated outbreaks of xenophobic violence over the years, often targeting migrants from other African countries.