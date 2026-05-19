Togo opens borders to African travelers visa-free

Togo has announced a major shift in its travel policy, granting visa-free entry to all African nationals in a move aimed at boosting regional integration and cross-border movement across the continent.

The decision took effect immediately on May 18 and applies to citizens of all African countries holding valid national passports. Authorities say travelers will now be allowed to stay in Togo for up to 30 days without a visa.

In a statement, Security Minister Calixte Batossie Madjoulba said the move reflects Togo’s commitment to Pan-African cooperation, economic openness and stronger people-to-people ties.

The government says it wants to position the country as a regional hub for business, trade, culture and services at the heart of Africa.

Togo joins a growing number of African nations, including Rwanda, that have eased travel restrictions in support of continental mobility and integration efforts.

Officials stress that security and immigration checks will still remain in place. Travelers must complete an online travel declaration at least 24 hours before arrival and present the document at border entry points.

Authorities say the new policy is now being implemented across all land, air and sea borders nationwide.