US tightens entry rules over deadly Ebola outbreak in Congo

The administration of Donald Trump announced new travel and health screening measures on Monday in response to a growing Ebola outbreak in Central Africa that has killed more than 130 people.

Under the new restrictions, people who do not hold U.S. passports will be barred from entering the United States if they have recently traveled to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda or South Sudan within the past 21 days.

The measures were announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which also said enhanced health screening would be introduced for travelers arriving from affected areas.

Health officials in Congo say at least 131 people are believed to have died in the latest outbreak. Congo’s health minister, Samuel Roger Kamba, confirmed the figure on Tuesday. Neighboring Uganda has also reported one death linked to the outbreak, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC said the new rules take effect immediately and will remain in place for at least 30 days. The restrictions do not apply to U.S. citizens, permanent residents or American military personnel.

Authorities also said they would work with airlines, border officials and international health agencies to identify people who may have been exposed to the virus during travel.

Reports from international aid organizations indicate that at least six Americans may have been exposed to Ebola while in Congo, although it remains unclear whether any were infected or are still in the country. Despite the concerns, the CDC said the outbreak currently poses a low immediate risk to the American public.

“We will continue to evaluate the evolving situation and may adjust public health measures as additional information becomes available,” the agency said in a statement.