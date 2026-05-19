Over 120 deaths in latest DR Congo Ebola crisis: this is what we know

The World Health Organization has declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo an international health emergency after more than 120 suspected deaths and hundreds of possible infections linked to the highly contagious virus.

Health officials warn the outbreak could spread rapidly across the region as cases have already been confirmed outside the epicentre in north-eastern DR Congo.

At Kyeshero Hospital in Goma, medical staff have introduced strict infection prevention measures to limit the spread of the virus.

Hospital worker Celestin Ngengele said all visitors are required to pass through handwashing stations before entering pre-triage areas where temperatures and other vital signs are checked.

According to him, anyone showing signs of fever is immediately identified and isolated for further examination.

Health workers warn of shortages

Medical director Fabrice Bichenge said hospitals were not fully prepared for the outbreak and are facing shortages of infection prevention and control supplies.

He said the hospital had already appealed to partners and aid organizations for urgent support, expressing hope that assistance would arrive quickly.

More than 120 deaths reported

Congolese Health Minister Samuel-Roger Kamba said 91 reported deaths are suspected to be linked to the outbreak, while around 350 suspected cases have been identified.

Most patients are aged between 20 and 39, with women accounting for more than 60 percent of the reported cases.

The outbreak is centred in Ituri province, a region bordering Uganda and South Sudan that experiences heavy population movement linked to mining activities.

Virus spreads beyond Ituri province

Authorities confirmed a case in Goma, a major eastern city currently under the control of the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group.

Uganda has also recorded one confirmed case and one death involving Congolese nationals who travelled from DR Congo.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has warned of a high risk of regional spread to neighbouring East African countries.

No vaccine for Bundibugyo strain

The current outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there is currently no vaccine or specific treatment.

The strain previously caused outbreaks in Uganda in 2007 and in DR Congo in 2012, with mortality rates estimated between 30 and 50 percent.

Health experts say rapid case detection, isolation, and strict hygiene measures remain the main tools available to contain the outbreak.

Communities initially feared “witchcraft”

The Congolese Health Ministry said some affected communities initially believed the disease was linked to witchcraft or a “mystical illness,” delaying medical intervention.

Instead of seeking hospital care, many infected people reportedly visited prayer centres first, slowing efforts to identify and isolate cases.

Experts now fear the outbreak could accelerate because of dense populations, insecurity, and the movement of people across borders.