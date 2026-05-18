Belgian diplomat linked to Lumumba case dies before landmark trial

Étienne Davignon, the last surviving Belgian official facing prosecution over the 1961 assassination of Patrice Lumumba, has died at the age of 93, bringing an end to the criminal case that was seen as a historic reckoning with Belgium’s colonial past.

Davignon, a towering figure in Belgian and European politics, died on Monday while appealing a March court decision ordering him to stand trial for alleged war crimes. Prosecutors accused him of participating in Lumumba’s unlawful detention and transfer and of helping deny him a fair trial. Davignon consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Lumumba became the first prime minister of what is now the Democratic Republic of the Congo after independence from Belgium in 1960. Just months later, he was overthrown and assassinated in a killing that became one of the defining events of Africa’s post-colonial history and a symbol of foreign interference on the continent.

Davignon was the only remaining suspect in a case launched in 2011 by Lumumba’s children against ten Belgian officials. His death effectively ends the criminal proceedings, but not the broader legal battle. Lawyers for the Lumumba family say they will now pursue civil action against the Belgian state in an effort to establish responsibility for colonial crimes and seek further accountability.

Born into Belgian aristocracy, Davignon served as a senior diplomat, a European commissioner and a prominent business leader. For supporters, he was one of the architects of modern Belgium and European integration. For critics, his final years were overshadowed by unresolved questions about Belgium’s role in the removal and killing of Congo’s independence hero.

More than six decades after Lumumba’s death, the search for truth and justice continues to resonate in both Belgium and the Congo, where his legacy remains deeply tied to the struggle for sovereignty and dignity.