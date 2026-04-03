Belgium turns Easter chocolate into giant edible sculpture

Hosted at Hotel Amigo until 8 April, the event invites visitors to discover unusual chocolate pieces inspired by the 2026 theme, “Pleasure in Motion”. Trains, rockets, bicycles, carriages and hot‑air balloons, made from dark, milk and white chocolate, fill the display, showing how Belgian chocolate makers are pushing seasonal tradition into the world of sculpture and design. The exhibition also helps reinforce Belgium’s reputation as one of Europe’s best‑known chocolate‑producing countries. Created by chocolatier Marc Ducobu four years ago, Bel’Oeuf was designed to bring Belgian artisans together and challenge them technically and artistically. Some works use up to 18 kilograms of chocolate and take as long as 25 hours to complete, yet every element remains fully edible. Entry costs €10, and each piece is offered for sale from €900, with profits donated to Télévie, a major Belgian‑led initiative for cancer research. Organisers say the exhibition sends a positive signal to customers after cocoa supply‑chain pressures and plantation diseases disrupted prices in 2024 and 2025.