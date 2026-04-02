Videos show explosions in central Iran as conflict with Israel intensifies

Videos circulating from the area showed repeated blasts and a large fire, while reports indicated the attack struck close to strategic and industrial infrastructure. The latest bombardment came after earlier strikes this week on Esfahan, a key transport and industrial hub, underlining the sustained pressure on central parts of the country as the conflict entered a second month. The attack unfolded as Israel continued operations across Iran and Tehran launched missiles towards Israel and facilities in Gulf states, widening fears of a broader regional confrontation. With no confirmed casualty toll yet reported from Baharestan, the immediate civilian impact remained unclear, though the conflict has already left more than 3,000 dead and shaken global energy markets. Oil prices surged again this week, with Brent crude rising above $108 a barrel, as traders reacted to the prolonged threat to supply routes and infrastructure across the Middle East.