Beauty trends spotlight natural care and AI innovation in Morocco

Casablanca is offering a glimpse into where the beauty industry is heading, as professionals and enthusiasts gather at Cosmetista Expo North & West Africa to explore products that blend wellness, technology and tradition.

Across the exhibition halls, the focus is shifting toward gentler and more natural formulas. “Ten years ago, people were more interested in organic products,” said Walid Mady of Kuwait-based Goldery & More. “Now they are looking for vegan products and safer ingredients that do not harm the hair or skin.”

The event also highlights how beauty can support confidence and recovery. Lebanese specialist Faisal Harkous showcased semi-permanent makeup techniques such as microblading, which can help chemotherapy patients restore the appearance of their eyebrows after treatment.

Innovation is another major theme. Moroccan company Specta introduced DermaView, an artificial intelligence device that analyzes skin conditions such as wrinkles and pores, offering dermatologists and beauty centers a detailed diagnosis in seconds.

From traditional Moroccan hammam products to Korean skincare and advanced aesthetic tools, the expo reflects a beauty industry increasingly centered on care, personalization and technology.