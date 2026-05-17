Shakira and Burna Boy release official FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem

Colombian superstar Shakira and Afrobeats icon Burna Boy have released “Dai Dai,” their joint official song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Royalties are dedicated to the football body’s fund aiming to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children.

Its title is Italian for “Let’s go” and the track has a message about overcoming hardship to reach the pinnacle of success.

The two artists sing in English and Spanish and there are even phrases in Italian, French, and Japanese.

Shakira’s last official FIFA World Cup song was "Waka Waka (This Time For Africa) for the 2010 edition of the tournament which was held in South Africa.

"When 'Waka Waka' came out, the atmosphere was totally different. Today, we have a very divided, fractured world where it's necessary that people come together,” she said.

“We need to find a common cause. And that cause, the one thing that everyone agrees on I hope, is the importance of watching after our kids because kids have the power to transform reality and society."

The Columbian says education has always been close to her heart.

"This has been pretty much my cause since I was 18 years old. I've been doing basically two things, writing songs and building schools. So finally, these two paths come together on this World Cup," she said.

She said she thinks the song’s message makes it a lot more meaningful than previous World Cup songs.

"It also comes with the special power to unite people from across the globe, so we can all do something for children's education."

The Colombian said she will donate all the proceeds from “Dai Dai" to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund which aims to raise $100 million.

Shakira is also due to perform at the tournament's first-ever halftime show at the final game, which will be played on 19 July at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

She will be joined by Madonna and South Korean boy band BTS.