London on edge as Tommy Robinson backers and pro-Palestinian marchers rally

Around 4,000 police officers were deployed across London on Saturday as tens of thousands of demonstrators took part in two major rallies held simultaneously in the British capital during one of the busiest weekends of the year. Supporters of far-right activist Tommy Robinson gathered in central London for a “Unite the Kingdom” march under heavy security, while a separate pro-Palestinian demonstration marked Nakba Day, commemorating the displacement of Palestinians during the creation of Israel in 1948. Police said they expected around 50,000 people to attend the nationalist rally and about 30,000 to join the pro-Palestinian march. Officers used drones, mounted units, dogs and helicopters while imposing route restrictions to keep the two crowds apart as demonstrations moved through Westminster and central London, where football supporters were also travelling to Wembley Stadium. Demonstrators attending the Robinson rally waved Union Jack flags and chanted against immigration and multiculturalism, with some claiming British culture was under threat. Along a separate route, pro-Palestinian marchers carried banners calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and justice for Palestinian refugees. The Metropolitan Police said its priority was to prevent clashes between the groups, respond to any hate crimes or violence, and maintain public safety throughout the city.