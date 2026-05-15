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Xi gives Trump private tour of secret garden in Beijing

China's President Xi Jinping took US President Donald Trump for a tour around Zhongnanhai Gardens during his visit to Beijing on Friday. The two leaders walked through the compound’s gardens before holding private talks focused on trade, artificial intelligence, Taiwan and the war in Iran. Xi showed Trump through the large gate and pointed out trees, noting that some were hundreds of years old. The two leaders used interpreters, and Trump responded that the garden in Beijing was a "nice place."

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