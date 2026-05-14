Iranian, Russian foreign ministers hold talks at BRICS meeting in India

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of a BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi.

Foreign ministers from the BRICS nations began a two-day meeting in the Indian capital as the expanding bloc faces divisions over the war in Iran, rising energy prices and growing global economic uncertainty.

The meeting brings together diplomats from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa along with newer member countries.

It comes as the war in Iran has disrupted global energy supplies and driven up oil prices and coincides with U.S. President Donald Trump's meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing.

India Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said the talks would focus on global and regional challenges and ways to deepen cooperation among member nations.