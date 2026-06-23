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BRICS security meeting concludes in New Delhi amid global uncertainty

Government representatives from BRICS countries and partner countries pose for a photo at the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi, India, Thursday, May 14, 2026.   -  
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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

India

BRICS nations concluded a two-day meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, with senior officials focusing on growing geopolitical tensions, economic challenges and global security concerns.

India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval opened the discussions by welcoming the ceasefire understanding between the United States and Iran and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route for global energy supplies. He said such developments could help reduce regional tensions and support international trade.

Addressing delegates, Doval described the current global environment as increasingly unstable. "We are meeting at a very tumultuous time," he said, citing military conflicts, geopolitical uncertainty, economic pressures and rapidly evolving technologies. He warned that existing international institutions were struggling to respond effectively to today's complex challenges and noted that multilateral cooperation was weakening.

The BRICS grouping has expanded significantly in recent years and now includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The bloc represents a growing share of the world's population, economy and political influence.

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