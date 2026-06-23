Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Kenya halts controversial U.S.-backed ebola site, minister says

A protester returns a tear gas canister launched by anti-riot police during a demonstration against a proposed Ebola quarantine center   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Africanews

with AFP

William Ruto

Kenya has ordered a halt to preparations for a US-run Ebola quarantine facility, the health minister told a court Tuesday after being held in contempt for ignoring a previous stop-work order.

"I have directed the immediate and complete cessation of any intended construction, site preparation, or related activities concerning the Laikipia Air Base facility pending the hearing and determination of the substantive petition or until further orders of this court," health minister Aden Duale said.

The United States had been building a facility at the air base in case it needed to evacuate its citizens from areas affected by the Ebola outbreak, which began in the Democratic Republic of Congo last month.

You may also like

You may also like

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..