DR Congo fans priced out as Leopards shirt costs surge

Excitement surrounding the Democratic Republic of Congo's national football team, which has qualified for the 2026 World Cup, is being overshadowed by a sharp rise in jersey prices in the country's east, where supporters say the cost of showing their support has become unaffordable.

On the streets of Bukavu, the price of Leopards jerseys has doubled or even tripled in recent weeks. Fans say shirts that previously sold for between $3 and $5 now cost anywhere from $10 to $20, depending on the model.

Some traders attribute the increase to disruptions in supply chains and logistical challenges linked to partial border closures in the region, amid ongoing health and security concerns.

“Before, we could buy a jersey for $3 or $5, but now we're shocked to see prices of $10, $15, or even $20,” said one supporter, who questioned whether many fans would still be able to afford team merchandise ahead of upcoming matches.

Shop owners confirm that demand remains strong, but supplies are limited. “People really love the Leopards jerseys. We sell everything we receive,” said one vendor, acknowledging that prices have risen because of product shortages.

As the DRC prepares for its next match on June 24, passion for the Leopards remains as strong as ever. But for many supporters, that enthusiasm is now colliding with the reality of shrinking purchasing power in an already fragile economic environment.