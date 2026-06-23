African cities back pact to shape future of data centers

African cities are joining a global effort to shape the future of data centers as concerns grow over the environmental impact of the rapidly expanding digital infrastructure sector.

Forty cities worldwide have signed a new agreement led by the C40 Cities network, aimed at establishing guidelines for how data centers are planned, built and operated. The initiative seeks to ensure that the growth of digital infrastructure benefits local communities while limiting pressure on energy, water and land resources.

Cassie Sutherland, Managing Director of C40 Cities, said mayors from around the world have united to address the challenges posed by urban data centers. She said the goal is to develop conditions that allow the sector to grow sustainably while delivering value to local economies, communities and the environment.

The push comes as data centers multiply across cities, driven by rising demand for cloud computing, artificial intelligence and digital services. However, experts warn that these facilities consume vast amounts of electricity and water.

Nicholas Reece, Lord Mayor of Melbourne, said stronger regulatory frameworks are needed to ensure investments in data centers benefit both investors and local residents.

Experts caution that without clear rules, cities in developing regions could bear a disproportionate share of the environmental costs associated with meeting global demand for digital services.