The stories behind the World Cup's most eye-catching jerseys

World Cup jerseys are doing more than helping fans identify their teams. Across the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico, national kits are telling stories of history, culture, art and identity.

Cape Verde: A Nation Connected

For their World Cup debut, Cape Verde's blue and white jerseys feature triangular patterns representing the flight routes linking the country's 10 volcanic islands. The design symbolizes unity among the island nation’s people.

Belgium: A Tribute to Surrealism

Belgium's colourful away kit is inspired by the work of renowned surrealist painter René Magritte. The phrase "This is not a jersey" on the collar references one of his most famous artworks and celebrates the country's artistic heritage.

Belgium's Joaquin Seys (18) and Axel Witsel celebrate after defeating the United States in an international friendly soccer match, Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Atlanta. AP Photo

Haiti: The Jersey FIFA Rejected

Haiti was forced to redesign its World Cup shirt after FIFA rejected an original version featuring imagery from the country's War of Independence. The governing body deemed the design too political, leading to a revised kit.

Argentina: Football Meets Art

The reigning champions have blended history and culture in their kits. The home jersey pays tribute to Argentina's three World Cup-winning teams, while the away shirt draws inspiration from Buenos Aires' traditional filete porteño art style.

France: Honouring the Statue of Liberty

France's away kit celebrates the Statue of Liberty, the iconic monument gifted by France to the United States in 1886. Its green colour reflects the statue's oxidised appearance, while the slogan reads: "Our differences unite us."

Iran: Raising Awareness for an Endangered Species

Iran's jerseys feature the Asiatic cheetah, one of the world's most endangered big cats. The design highlights ongoing efforts to protect the species, whose population has dwindled dramatically in recent decades.

Iran's Ramin Rezaeian (23) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal during AP Photo

Norway: Inspired by Viking Heritage

Norway has embraced its ancient roots with a runic-inspired font and traditional Viking patterns woven into the design, reflecting the country's centuries-old history.

Colombia: A Literary Masterpiece

Colombia's bright yellow jersey includes butterfly motifs inspired by Nobel Prize-winning author Gabriel García Márquez and his masterpiece One Hundred Years of Solitude, a hallmark of magical realism.

Mexico: Bringing Back the Aztec Calendar

Mexico has revived its iconic Aztec calendar-inspired design, a fan favourite from the 1990s. The pattern pays homage to the country's rich pre-Hispanic heritage.

Saudi Arabia: Architecture and Nature Combined

The kingdom's dark green jersey incorporates geometric patterns inspired by traditional Saudi architecture, while its purple accents pay tribute to the wild lavender flowers that bloom across the desert landscape.

Brazil: A Nod to the Amazon

Brazil's away kit takes inspiration from the Amazon rainforest, with colours reflecting the vibrant poison dart frog. The design symbolizes both the country's biodiversity and the danger Brazil poses on the pitch.

From art and literature to history and wildlife, this year's World Cup jerseys are telling stories that go far beyond football.