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Fans party in Monterrey ahead of Japan-Tunisia World Cup match

Soccer fans gather at the historical district in Monterrey, Mexico, Friday, June 19, 2026, ahead of the World Cup soccer match between Tunisia and Japan.   -  
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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Mexico

Football fans from Japan and Tunisia partied in Monterrey, Mexico on Saturday ahead of the World Cup match between their two national teams.

They’re both hoping for a win to see them through to the round of 32 alive.

Locals joined the fans in the pre-game festivities.

“It is a pleasure to be in the World Cup and to interact with other people," said Tunisia fan Hassen Ben Jedidia. "Maybe they don’t know our country, it is far from Latin America, but with football, with the fans, they will know it for sure.”

The Group F encounter will take place at Monterrey's Estadio BBVA, the second World Cup fixture to be staged in the northern Mexican city.

“I like the unity of everyone, just coming together to watch a beautiful game. We’re all just here to have a good time and I appreciate that a lot,” said Japan supporter Haruto Kato.

“We definitely need this in the world," another Japan fan, Ken Kousaka, said. "A lot more of this: peace.”

Japan has one point in Group F following a draw against the Netherlands, while Tunisia enters the match without a point after an opening defeat to Sweden.

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