Celebrations as Mexico becomes first nation to reach World Cup knockout stage

Supporters poured out of Guadalajara's Estadio Akron waving flags and singing after the final whistle, while thousands gathered at fan zones in Monterrey and Mexico City. The win guarantees Mexico a place in the last 32 and confirms the hosts as Group A leaders with six points from two matches, an important milestone for a team playing in front of home crowds. The decisive moment came in the 50th minute when midfielder Luis Romo capitalised on a defensive mistake involving South Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu and defender Lee Gi-hyuk. Romo calmly converted into an empty net to score the only goal of the match. South Korea nearly levelled in the 87th minute, but goalkeeper Raúl Rangel produced a crucial save to preserve the lead. The qualification marks a significant turnaround for Mexico after its group-stage exit in 2022. With one match remaining against the Czech Republic in Mexico City, supporters are increasingly hopeful the national team can enjoy its strongest World Cup campaign in decades.