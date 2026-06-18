Mass protest by ultra-Orthodox Jews in Israel over army conscription

Israel witnessed a large demonstration on 17 June as thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered outside Prison 10 at the Beit Lid military base near Netanya. Protesters opposed mandatory military enlistment and demanded the release of men detained for refusing to serve. The rally comes as Israel faces growing military demands across several fronts, making the question of conscription increasingly significant for the government, the armed forces and the wider public. Security forces deployed near the prison, including a water cannon vehicle, while demonstrators crowded the entrance of the detention facility. The dispute centres on long-standing exemptions granted to full-time religious students, a policy dating back to the creation of Israel in 1948. According to a parliamentary committee, around 13,000 ultra-Orthodox men reach conscription age each year, yet fewer than 10% enlist. The issue has become politically sensitive as Israel maintains military operations in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria while also confronting tensions with Iran. The Supreme Court ruled in 2017 that the exemptions were unlawful, but successive governments have kept them in place. The debate has intensified pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition after ultra-Orthodox parties withdrew their support in recent weeks.