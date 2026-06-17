Javier Bardem joins Hollywood greats at landmark ceremony

The Academy Award winner left his handprints and footprints in wet cement before adding an unusual personal touch by pressing his nose into the slab, a first for the landmark event. Speaking before guests and media, Bardem described the honour as a humbling moment and said it was difficult to believe he was joining so many celebrated figures who had stood on the same spot. The ceremony highlighted Bardem's enduring influence on international cinema and came as the actor continues to expand his film career. During his speech, he thanked his wife, actress Penélope Cruz, and their children, Leo and Luna, for supporting his artistic journey. Bardem's recent work includes the television series Cape Fear and the film F1: The Movie, while upcoming projects include The Beloved, scheduled for release in Spain in August 2026, and Dune: Part Three, expected in December. The event added another milestone to a career spanning more than three decades across Spanish and international productions.