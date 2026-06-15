Russian attack sets fire to a UNESCO-listed monastery in Kyiv

A large fire broke out at the historic Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery complex as major drone and missile attacks hit the Ukrainian capital on Monday. Video showed flames and thick black smoke rising above the UNESCO-listed religious site as firefighters battled the blaze. Ukrainian officials said the attack also damaged residential buildings, a market, and other civilian locations across the city. Religious leaders condemned the damage to the centuries-old monastery complex, one of Ukraine’s most important Christian landmarks.