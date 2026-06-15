World Naked Bike Ride returns to streets of London in the UK

The annual World Naked Bike Ride returned to the streets of London on 14 June, aiming to promote cycle safety and environmental awareness. Participants travelled past landmarks including the Victoria Monument and the Houses of Parliament, many using body paint and slogans to draw attention to their message. Organisers said the event sought to remind motorists that cyclists are legitimate road users who deserve adequate space and protection. The ride attracted crowds of onlookers and tourists across the capital. Alongside its colourful atmosphere, the event highlighted concerns about road safety in the UK. Serena, a 23-year-old participant, said she and friends had experienced multiple collisions with vehicles and wanted drivers to be more aware of vulnerable road users. Others described the ride as a celebration of body freedom and a peaceful form of protest. Messages painted on riders included calls to protect rainforests and reduce dependence on oil. The World Naked Bike Ride takes place in cities around the world and has become a recurring platform for campaigners linking sustainable transport with environmental issues. The London event, which typically attracts several hundred participants, was held on 14 June 2026, marking its return after previous years' gatherings.