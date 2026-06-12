Gaza residents find brief escape in World Cup opener

In Al-Zawayda, about three kilometres northeast of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, dozens of people followed the opening match between Mexico and South Africa from a makeshift coffee tent despite frequent power cuts. In Khan Younis, displaced families watched the tournament on television screens set up in temporary shelters, remaining gathered long into the evening. For many Palestinians, football remains one of the few widely accessible forms of entertainment and a source of collective escape. Supporters said the World Cup brought back memories of previous tournaments, when families and friends gathered at home to watch matches together before the war disrupted everyday life. In Gaza City, youth football coach Mohammed Salama used the tournament as an educational opportunity, discussing the 48 participating nations with young players before training sessions. Although many fans expressed disappointment that Palestine narrowly failed to qualify, they said the competition still offered a welcome distraction from the challenges surrounding them. Despite the excitement generated by the World Cup, many communities across the Gaza Strip continue to face displacement, shortages of essential supplies and persistent insecurity as the conflict endures.