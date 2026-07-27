Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Netanyahu Says He Will Attend U.N. General Assembly

Netanyahu Says He Will Attend U.N. General Assembly
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaves the courtroom after his hearing on corruption charges at the district court in east Jerusalem, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (AP P   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press All rights reserved

By Agencies

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will travel to New York for the U.N. General Assembly in September despite calls for his arrest.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister:

"No, I'm not concerned, and I certainly intend to do so. I've appeared just about every year, not every year but almost every year in my prime ministership, unless there are security conditions. But barring that, and I don't expect that to be the case this time, yes, I do intend to come to New York."

Netanyahu was responding to comments by New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, who said he would support efforts to enforce an International Criminal Court arrest warrant if the Israeli leader visits the city.

The prime minister dismissed the ICC's war crimes case against him and accused Mamdani of promoting division.

You may also like

You may also like

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..