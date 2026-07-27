Netanyahu Says He Will Attend U.N. General Assembly

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will travel to New York for the U.N. General Assembly in September despite calls for his arrest.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister:

"No, I'm not concerned, and I certainly intend to do so. I've appeared just about every year, not every year but almost every year in my prime ministership, unless there are security conditions. But barring that, and I don't expect that to be the case this time, yes, I do intend to come to New York."

Netanyahu was responding to comments by New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, who said he would support efforts to enforce an International Criminal Court arrest warrant if the Israeli leader visits the city.

The prime minister dismissed the ICC's war crimes case against him and accused Mamdani of promoting division.