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Protesters in Togo call for return to previous constitution

People look for their names on the electoral roll before casting their ballot at a polling station in Lome, Togo, Saturday, April 25, 2015.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AFP

Togo

Protesters in Togo are calling for a return to the country’s previous constitution.

Saturday's rally in Vogan opened with a traditional libation ceremony before opposition leaders joined supporters in singing Togo's national anthem.

Banners and placards opposing the constitutional reform were displayed at the gathering, where organisers held a public rally attended by several hundred supporters.

Changes adopted in 2024 established a parliamentary system, handing executive power to the President of the Council of Ministers, a post now held by former president, Faure Gnassingbé.

"The constitutional change that took place in Togo in 2024 is completely illegal; it is a constitutional coup d’état," David Dosseh, Spokesperson for the civil society organization Front Citoyen Togo Debout, said.

"The Togolese people will never accept this outrage.”

Last month, the ECOWAS court of justice ruled that the reform contravenes the country’s democratic principles, calling it an “unconstitutional change of government.”

While not legally binding, the opposition is hoping the ruling will mobilize the public.

"It’s the awakening of our fellow citizens, because when you’re in a dictatorship, it’s only through the awakening of the population that things change." said Maitre Dodji Apevon, president of the Democratic Force for the Republic

Gnassingbé has ruled Togo since 2005. Under the new constitution he can be re-elected indefinitely by Parliament. The position of national president is now mostly ceremonial and is limited to one six-year term.

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