Togo reforms unconstitutional, rules ECOWAS court

Togo’s constitutional reform establishing a parliamentary system was unconstitutional, according to the ECOWAS Court of Justice.

In the ruling announced on Thursday, the court found that the reforms adopted in March 2024 contravene the democratic principles of the West African country.

Under the new constitution, the country’s president is no longer elected by universal suffrage but by lawmakers for a single 6-year term.

The change was supported by a parliamentary majority but the opposition calls it a power grab designed to let Faure Gnassingbé remain office indefinitely.

According to the Court, the changes were passed by a parliament whose mandate had expired. It ruled that this amounts to an unconstitutional change of government under African democratic standards.

Political parties and rights organisations that brought the case before the Court welcomed the decision.

The decision is not legally binding but provides new legal arguments for opponents.