Tunisian town of Sidi Bou Said added to UNESCO World Heritage list

Famed for its cobbled streets and blue and white houses, the Tunisian coastal town of Sidi Bou Said on Saturday was inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage list.

Perched on a cliff overlooking the Mediterranean Sea and the ancient ruins of Carthage, the picturesque village is a major tourist stop.

It was built in the 18th century around the shrine of the revered Sufi master Sidi Bou Said al-Baji, who founded a spiritual sanctuary there in the 12th or 13th century.

But the popular site faces major challenges including pressure on land use and the geological stability of the cliff.

In January, the heaviest rainfall in over 70 years caused major damage, triggering landslides as mud swept down alleyways, destroying facades, and damaging homes.

The Tunisian cultural ministry says the town, 20 kilometres outside of the capital Tunis, was recognised for its outstanding universal value.

It hailed the announcement as a signal of "the universal exceptional value of Sidi Bou Said as a space of cultural, spiritual and artistic inspiration".

The ministry cited the town’s distinct architectural identity, rich cultural heritage, and centuries-long contribution to Mediterranean civilisation.

With the inscription of Sidi Bou Said, Tunisia now has 10 sites on UNESCO’s World Heritage List.