Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

US and Iran pause strikes for third night to prioritise peace talks

People stand on a bridge destroyed after a strike in Hormozgan province, southern Iran, Saturday, July 18, 2026.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

Iran

The United States and Iran paused hostilities for a third night on Sunday as they looked to give peace talks another chance.

Nearly two weeks of consecutive strikes almost quashed a landmark peace deal signed last month.

US officials say President Trump is willing to resume talks but warned that military assets are still moving into the region, and Trump is ready to act if no progress is made.

Hostilities resumed after Washington accused Iran of targeting commercial vessels in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, violating a memorandum of understanding signed in mid-June. Iran retaliated by targeting US assets in Jordan and the Gulf states.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis announced a blockade on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, ramping up pressure on the US and reeling world economies.

On Sunday, Iran confirmed that it had also halted its retaliatory campaign amid ongoing diplomatic talks. But it too warned of severe consequences if the US resumes strikes.

Tehran is also in a diplomatic clash with Ukraine following a strike on an Iranian ship bound for Russia just days ago. Kyiv says it was transporting military cargo to the Kremlin, which would be used to against Ukraine.

Iran said the strike killed a sailor and warned that the attack will not go unanswered.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..