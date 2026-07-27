US and Iran pause strikes for third night to prioritise peace talks

The United States and Iran paused hostilities for a third night on Sunday as they looked to give peace talks another chance.

Nearly two weeks of consecutive strikes almost quashed a landmark peace deal signed last month.

US officials say President Trump is willing to resume talks but warned that military assets are still moving into the region, and Trump is ready to act if no progress is made.

Hostilities resumed after Washington accused Iran of targeting commercial vessels in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, violating a memorandum of understanding signed in mid-June. Iran retaliated by targeting US assets in Jordan and the Gulf states.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis announced a blockade on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, ramping up pressure on the US and reeling world economies.

On Sunday, Iran confirmed that it had also halted its retaliatory campaign amid ongoing diplomatic talks. But it too warned of severe consequences if the US resumes strikes.

Tehran is also in a diplomatic clash with Ukraine following a strike on an Iranian ship bound for Russia just days ago. Kyiv says it was transporting military cargo to the Kremlin, which would be used to against Ukraine.

Iran said the strike killed a sailor and warned that the attack will not go unanswered.