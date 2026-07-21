Iran confirms receiving proposals from mediators amid war with US

Iran said Monday it has received proposals from mediators as back-and-forth attacks with the United States continue. "Proposals have been put forward and conveyed to us by the mediators. We have received them, but please excuse me from going into their details," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said at a briefing.

He said the diplomatic apparatus had been active and that ideas from some mediators had reached Tehran. Baghaei dismissed U.S. statements about being open to diplomacy. "We have seen and tested their so-called readiness before," he said.

"When the U.S. talks about diplomacy, it actually means dictation, intimidation, threats and sanctions." He said Iran's response would be to defend its dignity and national sovereignty as long as Washington sought to impose its demands. When asked about reports that the U.S. might consider a ground operation to seize Khargh Island, home to the terminal through which Iran exports most of its oil, Baghaei warned of consequences.

"I think there are people in those regions (southern Iran), and their number is not small, and they are looking forward to welcoming those guys (U.S. troops)," he said. U.S. President Donald Trump has previously threatened to take the island. Baghaei also said Iran had repeatedly urged neighboring countries to stop the U.S. from using their territory and facilities for attacks.

"What we are doing is self-defense," he said. "As long as these crimes and military aggression against Iran continue, our armed forces will continue to respond." The U.S. conducted a new round of airstrikes early Monday, hitting an area around a northwestern city believed to be home to underground missile bases, after announcing the death of another American service member.

Iran responded with attacks targeting Bahrain, home of the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, and Kuwait. The latest strikes showed how the two sides have inched closer to all-out war as last month's interim deal meant to permanently end the fighting has crumbled and shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz has largely stalled. Both sides have targeted civilian infrastructure relied on by millions of people.