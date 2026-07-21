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Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' storms the box office

AP Photo   -  
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© Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Action film

It's a larger-than-life epic tale with an equally impressive box-office opening.

Christopher Nolan's big-budget adaptation of The Odyssey launched with just shy of $265 million in global ticket sales.

It's an even better debut than the 2023 best picture-winner Oppenheimer and his best opening since 2012's The Dark Knight Rises.

With a production budget of $250 million, The Odyssey is among the most expensive R-rated films ever made.

Few filmmakers alive could pull off a starry, big-budget adaptation of Homer’s epic poem. But in a Hollywood where intellectual property rights rule most hits, Nolan turned one of the world’s oldest works of literature into an unlikely summer blockbuster.

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