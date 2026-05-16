Red Sea Film Foundation holds annual Women in Cinema gala

The Red Sea Film Foundation hosted its annual Women in Cinema gala in the south of France on Friday, during the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

It celebrated six women whose talent on screen and behind the scenes is shaping the industry in the Arab World, Africa, and Asia.

This year is the first time there are three honorees from Africa.

They are Moroccan filmmaker Laïla Marrakchi, Nigerian actor-producer Genevieve Nnaji, , and Rwandan filmmaker Marie-Clementine Dusabejambo.

Nnaji said it was her first time attending the Cannes Film Festival and it reinforced her desire to return with a film.

"That's like my dream, you know, so it's that important," she said.

Rwanda’s Dusabejambo said it was good to celebrate women’s talent.

"We are celebrated because we have done something that is valuable that, I think, is worth being discovered. So it's us, it's our work, it is the people we work with. We are not alone," she said.

The other three honorees were Indian actor-recording artist Tara Sutaria, Indonesian filmmaker Kamila Andani, and Saudi actor-writer Aixa Kay.

Actor Demi Moore and director Chloé Zhao, who are serving on this year's Cannes jury, also attended the event.

Other guests included Oscar winners Rami Malek and Alicia Vikander and "Emily in Paris" actor Lucas Bravo.

The Red Sea Film Foundation’s annual festival has showcased over 520 films from 85 countries, with the next edition due to take place in Jeddah from 3-12 December.