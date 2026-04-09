Women’s sports revenues set to break $3bn in 2026

Women’s sports are hitting a major turning point. Global revenues are set to pass $3 billion in 2026, up from 2.4 billion just a year earlier. That’s not just growth, it’s momentum building fast.

In fact, revenues have surged by 340% over the past four years. More money is flowing in, more leagues are launching, and the entire ecosystem is expanding. With that comes higher expectations from fans, athletes, and investors.

Right now, commercial deals lead the way, making up nearly half of all revenue. Football and basketball dominate, each bringing in about 35% of the total.

North America continues to drive most of the revenue, but global interest is rising quickly. Record-breaking events in rugby and cricket show just how wide the appeal has become.

This isn’t about proving value anymore. Women’s sports are scaling up, attracting serious investment, and building a long-term future as a major force in the global sports industry.