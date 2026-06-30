At least 12 dead in devastating Accra floods

The death toll from devastating floods in Ghana's capital, Accra, has risen to at least 12, with emergency officials warning the number could still increase as several people remain missing.

Rescue crews have saved more than 400 people after torrential rain submerged homes and roads across the city.

The government has apologised for its response, while President John Mahama has released emergency funds and deployed the military and police to support relief efforts.

Authorities warn that although the rain has eased, saturated ground means further flooding remains a serious risk.