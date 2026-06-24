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World Cup: Accra celebrates as Ghana holds England

Ghana's Antoine Semenyo (11), right, tries a shot during the World Cup Group L soccer match between England and Ghana in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Tuesday, June 23, 2026   -  
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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

with AP

World Cup 2026

Football fans gathered in the Ghanaian capital, Accra on Tuesday to watch their national team draw 0-0 with England in the World Cup.

Many fans said the Ghana team played well and celebrated the draw against their former colonial power.

"This shows that football has changed, football is dynamic; this is not old football, we are moving forward. This is football, this is real football," said Nana Kojo after watching the match on TV.

Both teams won their opening matches, with Ghana beating Panama 1-0 and England defeating Croatia 4-2.

Now both still have work to do in Group L before securing a spot in the knockout round.

England, which has not lost to an African country at the World Cup in nine meetings, outshot Ghana 19-1 but failed capitalize on multiple chances in the closing minutes.

England lost to France in the quarterfinals at the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Ghana hasn’t made it to the knockout round since reaching the quarterfinals at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

England will play its final group match against Panama on Saturday in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ghana will take on Croatia on Saturday in Philadelphia.

Elsehere, DR Congo lost to Colombia 1-0 while Portugual were 5-0 winners over Uzbekistan.

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