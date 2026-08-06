Colo-Colo fans give World Cup hero Vozinha a hero’s welcome

More than 20,000 Colo-Colo supporters packed the Monumental Stadium on Wednesday to welcome their newest signing, Cape Verdean goalkeeper Vozinha, who won global recognition with his performances at this year's FIFA World Cup.

The 40-year-old was greeted with flares, chants, and thunderous applause as he stepped onto the pitch wearing his new number 29 shirt, thanking fans for the unforgettable reception.

Vozinha, Colo-Colo goalkeeper: "I received a very warm welcome from the very beginning. I feel at home, I feel like part of a family. The group is very, very good, and we are going to work hard every day. I have already seen the quality of the squad, and that shows why we are in first place."

Fans say the turnout reflected just how excited they are to see the veteran goalkeeper join the Chilean league leaders.

Denise Silva, Colo-Colo fan: "I don't think anyone expected so many people to come just to see him. The stadium holds more than 40,000 people, and it was almost full, so I think it must have been very emotional for him to see so many fans who came only for him."

Colo-Colo, who currently lead the Chilean Primera División by 12 points, could hand Vozinha his debut as early as Sunday away to Unión La Calera.