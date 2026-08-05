South Africa: Government pushes for continent-wide talks on migration

As anti-immigration demonstrations have driven many migrants to leave South Africa, the country's government is pressing for continent-wide discussions.

The south African minister of international relations insisted talks among all African nations could address the wider causes of the migration crisis throughout the continent.

Ronald Lamola said, "it's not a South African phenomenon. What we are disagreeing with is to isolate it and make it a South Africa phenomenon, particularly through the intervention of Ghana. When you look at it it's that because we are one of the highest receiving countries in the continent, therefore, we end up being the ones that are mostly discussed.”

The country has faced a criticizsm over the protests and reported violent attacks against migrants. Lamola insisted it is something authorities are taking seriously.

“We are also cooperating with the African People's Human Rights Commission on the matter. They will also be soon visiting South Africa and we will be responding/cooperating with them with regards to this issue that is on the table, which is the appropriate organ of the AU (African Union),” he said.

It comes after the African Union rejected a proposition last week by Ghana to add South Africa’s migration tensions to the agenda of the next meeting in October.