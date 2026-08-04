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Algeria parts ways with coach Vladimir Petković after World Cup

Algeria's head coach Vladimir Petkovic waits for the start of the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Algeria and DR Congo in Rabat, Morocco.   -  
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AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Algeria

Algeria is ushering in a new era after parting ways with head coach Vladimir Petković by mutual agreement, just weeks after their World Cup campaign.

The 62-year-old leaves despite signing a contract extension before the tournament. Appointed in 2024, Petković won 23 of his 33 matches in charge, guided Algeria to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals, and ended a 12-year wait for a World Cup appearance.

The Desert Foxes reached the knockout stage for only the second time in their history before a 2-nil defeat to Switzerland ended their run.

The coaching change comes as Algeria also bids farewell to captain Riyad Mahrez, who has announced his international retirement after earning 119 caps and scoring 40 goals.

Attention now turns to September, when Algeria begins qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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