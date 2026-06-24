Djed Spence's Thomas Partey handshake snub sparks World Cup debate

England defender Djed Spence appeared to be the only player in the squad who did not shake Thomas Partey's hand before England's World Cup clash with Ghana in Boston.

Attention had focused on the pre-match handshake amid the legal case involving the Ghana midfielder.

Partey is due to stand trial at Southwark Crown Court next year after being charged with multiple counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. He has denied all allegations. His lawyer has said the former Arsenal player welcomes the opportunity to clear his name.

Television cameras cut away during the handshake line, but footage circulating online appeared to show Spence keeping his right hand in the pocket of his tracksuit top as Partey approached.

The moment appeared to surprise Partey, who briefly looked back towards the Tottenham defender before continuing down the line.

The incident quickly sparked debate on social media. While some users criticised Spence's apparent refusal to shake hands, others argued that players should not be obliged to participate in such gestures.

Neither Spence nor the England team has commented publicly on the incident.

Handshake snubs have generated headlines in football before, particularly when wider controversies have overshadowed matches.

Throwback

In 2012, Anton Ferdinand declined to shake John Terry's hand before a Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and Chelsea amid allegations that Terry had racially abused him.

The same year, Liverpool striker Luis Suarez refused to shake Manchester United defender Patrice Evra's hand after returning from an eight-match ban for racially abusing the Frenchman.

Another notable incident came in 2010 when Wayne Bridge pulled away from John Terry during the pre-match handshake before a clash between Manchester City and Chelsea following a highly publicised personal dispute.

None of those incidents resulted in disciplinary action, although they fuelled intense public debate and media scrutiny.

Partey missed Ghana's opening World Cup match against Panama in Toronto after Canadian immigration authorities denied him entry into the country. An appeal against the decision was later rejected by a judge.