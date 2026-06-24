South African police probe killing of Malawian amid rising anti-immigrant attacks

Police in South Africa are investigating the murder of a 29-year-old Malawian national during a march against illegal immigrants at the Jika Joe Informal Settlement in Pietermaritzburg.

Two other people were injured in the attack on Friday.

Led by anti-immigrant group, March and March, the protest reportedly turned violent after a woman claimed that her relative had been killed by Malawians.

Hundreds of people from Malawi are camping in Pietermaritzburg following the attack in the city which is the capital of KwaZulu-Natal province.

Another group is sheltered in nearby Durban, awaiting repatriation as efforts to send them home continue.

March and March has been increasingly vocal in recent months, coordinating mass protests, and setting a 30 June deadline for all undocumented foreigners to leave the country.

The ultimatum has no legal backing but has already led thousands of people from other African nations including Ghana, Nigeria, Malawi, and Mozambique to flee.

Tensions are escalating ahead of planned anti-illegal immigrant demonstrations across the country on the 30th.

Law enforcement has ramped up its operational readiness across all nine provinces, with plans in place to protect communities, critical infrastructure, and public spaces.

The police minister has issued a warning to marchers saying will not be tolerated and that no-one is allowed to be armed during the protests.