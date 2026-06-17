Temporary shelter becomes home for migrants fleeing unrest in South Africa

Displaced Malawians are being moved from a temporary shelter in Durban following a recent wave of anti-immigrant unrest in South Africa, with some migrants choosing to return home amid growing fears for their safety.

In recent weeks, groups carrying sticks, whips and shields have marched through communities demanding that undocumented foreigners leave the country by June 30. The demonstrations have heightened concerns among migrant communities, many of whom say they no longer feel secure.

"Because of xenophobia, I am going back to my country," said Malawian migrant Martha Kennedy as she prepared to leave South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appealed to South Africans not to blame migrants for the country's economic and social challenges, warning against hostility toward foreign nationals.

However, conditions at temporary shelters have become increasingly difficult. "There is some frustration as you see they have been here for so many days," said Lazarus Soda, another Malawian migrant. "Life is too hard out here. In terms of sanitation it's hard. There are some toilets, but it's not enough."

One of Africa's largest economies, South Africa has long attracted migrants from across the continent seeking work and better opportunities. According to the national statistics agency, more than three million foreign nationals live in the country, representing just over five percent of the population.