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Ramaphosa defends South Africa amid rising anti-immigrant tensions

Young people march to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Soweto student uprising, a turning point in the struggle against apartheid, in Soweto, South Africa, Tuesday.   -  
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By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged citizens not to blame migrants for the country's challenges, warning against attempts to exploit public frustrations amid a recent wave of anti-immigrant unrest and violence.

Speaking during Youth Day commemorations marking the 1976 Soweto uprising, Ramaphosa paid tribute to the more than 200 students killed by apartheid police while protesting against the education system imposed by the white minority government.

Addressing recent anti-immigrant demonstrations, Ramaphosa said there appeared to be efforts to destabilise the country by exploiting legitimate public grievances.

"We are not going to allow the grievances and concerns of our people to be misused and abused by those who have nefarious intentions," he said.

The annual commemoration comes as a June 30 deadline for undocumented migrants to leave South Africa, promoted by opposition party ActionSA, draws closer.

Ramaphosa also rejected claims that South Africans are xenophobic, accusing some groups of spreading misinformation about the country.

"There is a lot of disinformation aimed at tarnishing the image of South Africa," he said, adding that migration challenges are not unique to South Africa.

Nearly five decades after the Soweto uprising, many young South Africans continue to face high unemployment, poverty, inequality and growing social problems, including drug and alcohol abuse.

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