South Africa ties Czech Republic 1-1, Mexico goes to knockout stage

South Africa managed to keep its World Cup hopes alive after snatching a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic on Thursday.

Midfielder Michal Sadilek had given the Czechs the lead in the sixth minute at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

But South Africa’s Teboho Mokoena scored a successful penalty late in the game’s second half.

Both teams lost their opening matches, and both knew another setback would seriously hinder their chances of reaching the round of 32.

“We equalised, but it’s looking a bit desperate now, we need a win against South Korea,” said South Africa supporter Jonathan Manning.

South Africa faced some strong criticism following its 2-0 loss to co-host Mexico, which raised the prospect of the country extending its run of never having advanced to the knockout phase of a World Cup — even as host in 2010.

The Czechs lost to South Korea 2-1 in their opening game.

Mexico to the knockout stage

Meanwhile, thousands of fans filled the streets of the Mexican capital Thursday night to celebrate the country’s 1-0 win against South Korea.

"I'm having an incredible time. It was just what I expected. I wanted to come and shout for Mexico, for the first time in my life," said Mexico supporter Sofia Lepine.

A co-host of the World Cup, Mexico clinched Group A’s top spot and became the first nation to reach the tournament’s knockout stage.

The route to the round of 32 is not yet over for the rest of Group A.

South Africa will next face South Korea on Wednesday, while the Czech Republic will take on Mexico at the same time.