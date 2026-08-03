Magnitude 5.5 quake jolts Egypt, triggering emergency response

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck near the Egyptian city of Suez early Monday, shaking buildings across Cairo and prompting authorities to activate emergency response plans. No casualties or significant damage were immediately reported, but officials placed emergency services on high alert as a precaution.

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck eastern Egypt at around 3:00 a.m. local time (0000 GMT) on Monday, according to the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics.

The epicentre was located about 40 kilometres north of Suez, with tremors felt across a wide area, including the capital Cairo and as far as El-Arish near Egypt's border with the Gaza Strip.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the shallow earthquake at magnitude 5.0, revising an earlier estimate.

Emergency plans activated

Following the quake, Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar ordered the activation of emergency response plans nationwide and instructed ambulance services to remain at the highest level of readiness.

Despite the widespread tremors, authorities said there were no immediate reports of deaths, injuries or major damage, according to the health ministry and the Egyptian Red Crescent.

Residents urged to remain cautious

The Egyptian Red Crescent advised residents to avoid old and structurally weakened buildings, many of which are found in Cairo's densely populated working-class districts, until any potential risks could be assessed.

Authorities continued monitoring the situation while urging the public to remain calm and follow official safety guidance.

Rare but deadly history

Strong earthquakes are relatively uncommon in Egypt, although the country has experienced devastating seismic events in the past.

The deadliest earthquake in Egypt's modern history occurred in October 1992, when a magnitude 5.8 quake struck near Cairo, killing more than 500 people, injuring thousands and leaving many others homeless.