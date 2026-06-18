DR Congo fans celebrate draw against Portugal despite Ebola fears

The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s national soccer team made history at the World Cup by earning a 1-1 draw against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal on Wednesday.

The Leopards also scored their first-ever goal in the tournament, a historic moment celebrated across the country.

In Bunia, the capital of Ituri Province, which is currently facing an Ebola outbreak, hundreds of fans gathered in front of giant screens to watch this highly anticipated match.

Despite health concerns related to the outbreak, a passion for soccer and loyalty to the national team drew a large crowd that came out to support the Leopards.

One month after the official declaration of the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the country has recorded 782 confirmed cases of Ebola and 181 deaths in the three provinces affected by the outbreak.

Congolese authorities have reported one of the highest daily increases in Ebola cases in a month-old outbreak as the virus spreads quickly in a remote region whose shifting population challenges efforts to find those exposed.

Justine Kahigwa, DR Congo fan who watched the game in a group setting, said she was afraid to come out, but had done so in the end out of love for the country, despite the fear.

When the final whistle blew, the town erupted in joy, momentarily forgetting the grim reality of Ebola.

Singing, dancing, and scenes of celebration filled the streets as residents celebrated the result against one of the world’s greatest soccer nations.

For many fans, the draw means much more than just a sporting achievement. In a region grappling with the Ebola epidemic and other daily challenges, the evening offered a rare moment of togetherness, unity, and hope.

The celebrations continued late into the night in Bunia, where residents shared their pride following a historic performance by the Leopards on the world stage.

Congo, which was playing at the World Cup for the first time in 52 years, became the second African nation to make a strong start in the tournament against European competition following Cape Verde's 0-0 draw with Spain on Monday.