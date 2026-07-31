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Morocco's King Mohammed VI marks 27th anniversary of accession to throne

King Mohammed VI marks anniversary of his accession to throne, Tetouan, Morocco, 31 July 2026.   -  
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By Rédaction Africanews

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Morocco

As immigration officials struggled to contain a mass influx of migrants into Spain’s African enclave of Ceuta, Morocco’s king marked the 27th anniversary of his accession to the throne.

A long list of world leaders, heads of state, and governors sent congratulatory messages to King Mohammed VI as he celebrated Throne Day at the Royal Palace in the city of Tetouan.

In an address earlier in the week, he reaffirmed Morocco’s commitment to advancing its development agenda.

The king also highlighted the country’s stability, security, and growing role as a respected and influential partner on the regional and international stage.

On Friday, it was being reported that almost 50,000 of the estimated 60,000 people that cross from Morocco to the Spanish territory in a 24-hour period had returned home.

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