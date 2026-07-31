Spain and Morocco reinforce border after tens of thousands cross into Ceuta

Spain and Morocco reinforced the border fence of the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on Friday after tens of thousands of people arrived by land and sea in just one day.

Officials said the move appears to have largely halted the mass crossing that saw more than 49,000 migrants entering the territory on the northern tip of Africa.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday criticised the sudden arrival of so many people describing it as a “violation” of the country’s territorial integrity.

"The Spanish government stands with the city of Ceuta. We understand the emotion and the state of anxiety they have been experiencing over the last few hours -- especially today," he said on a visit to the enclave.

Footage shows people swimming around or climbing over the fence between the two countries into the tiny enclave.

The military was deployed to restore order in Ceuta after local authorities asked Madrid for help, with the governor saying the death toll has risen to at least 34.

While some drowned, other were reportedly killed in a stampede to cross the breakwater fence at Tarajal beach, an urban beach near a border checkpoint with Morocco.

The leader of a local workers association representing Civil Guard officers called the situation a serious humanitarian crisis.

Thousands of migrants, including unaccompanied children, were left sleeping in parks and sidewalks, while others roamed the streets aimlessly.

A Moroccan woman, Ikraa Khai, who is an agricultural worker in the town of Huelva in Spain, arrived at the beach and said she was searching for her sister's son.

"I don't know if he is dead or alive. I have his residency card. But I don't know where he is, I'm searching," she said.

It was not immediately clear what prompted so many people to cross to Ceuta.

Spain is a main point of arrival into Europe for migrants seeking better economic opportunities or an escape from violence in their home countries.

Juan Jesús Vivas, the head of Ceuta’s regional government, warned that migrant reception centres were already overwhelmed on Wednesday, with hundreds of people sleeping on the streets.

Ceuta, which is perched on a historical isthmus, has been a Spanish possession since 1580.

Its mixed population of Christians and Muslims, Spanish and Moroccan residents, and day workers, live in relative harmony.